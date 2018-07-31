Seth Rogen lends voice to TTC public service announcements

Seth Rogen has lent his raspy voice to another Canadian transit system — this time in Toronto.
Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross has confirmed the news on Twitter.
Ross tweeted that the comedy star can be heard voicing public service announcements for the TTC starting today.
The PSAs, which cover commuter etiquette such as blocking doors and wearing bulky backpacks, are available in subway stations and on the TTC’s website.
Ross teased the news on Twitter yesterday by tweeting a photo of himself and Rogen standing beside a microphone.
The move comes less than a week after it was announced that Rogen is also the new guest voice of Metro Vancouver’s TransLink.
He replaces Morgan Freeman, who was removed from TransLink public announcements following allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the Oscar winner.
