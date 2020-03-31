 Skip to main content
Seven-year-old boy, two adults, dead in Prince Albert triple homicide: Police

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
A police chief in Saskatchewan is calling the killing of three people in his community, including a seven-year-old boy, an incomprehensible tragedy.

“The tragic loss of life that occurred in Prince Albert yesterday is absolutely horrific,” Chief Jonathan Bergen told a conference call Monday.

Police would not share many details of what happened before the three were found dead.

Officers said they were called to a home in Prince Albert on Sunday afternoon where they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both 56, and the boy.

A five-year-old girl was also found with serious injuries. She was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon and was later transferred to a hospital in Edmonton where she remains in critical condition.

Police would not say how those in the home were related.

“It’s a horrific crime. It’s a horrific incident,” Bergen said.

“Our police members and those who responded to the scene will struggle with the realities of what happened, what they had to see and what they had to do.”

Police do not believe it was a random attack, but Bergen would not provide any information about a suspect, or whether anyone was in custody.

He said the investigation was still in early stages.

Prince Albert is about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Related topics

