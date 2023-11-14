Open this photo in gallery: A protester films herself as she interrupts the Scotiabank Giller Prize in Toronto, on Nov. 13.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto police have charged three people accused of interrupting last night’s glitzy Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony with an anti-Israel protest.

Investigators allege the three people, who range in age from 23 to 25, used forged documents to gain access to the invitation-only literary event at the Four Seasons Hotel.

All three face charges of obstructing property and using forged documents, and are due back in court in January.

Over the course of the evening, two waves of protesters hopped on stage – the first carrying signs that read “Scotiabank Funds Genocide.”

Pro-Palestinian groups have taken issue with Scotiabank’s BNS-T investment in an Israeli arms firm.

The second set of protesters disrupted the ceremony as Sarah Bernstein was named the winner of the $100,000 award, shouting anti-Israel slogans before being escorted out and arrested.

Elana Rabinovitch, executive director of the Giller Prize, issued a statement saying the protesters showed “disrespect to Canadian authors, and their literary achievements that were made throughout the year.”