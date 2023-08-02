Manitoba health officials say seven people have been taken to hospitals from the World Police Fire Games.

They say several others have been treated for injuries at the scene.

Thousands of law enforcement personnel and firefighters from more than 70 counties are competing in various sports at the event.

The organization posted on its website that due to an unforeseen circumstance, its street cycling race has been cancelled.

The race was scheduled to take place at Birds Hill Provincial Park northeast of the Winnipeg.

Seven ambulances and an air ambulance responded, but there was no word on the conditions of the patients.

The World Police Fire Games are scheduled to wrap up Sunday.