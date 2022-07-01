Shelves in a Montreal pharmacy sit nearly empty amid shortages of many popular brands of baby formula, on May 16.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Health Canada says the nationwide shortage of specialized baby formula is expected to continue throughout the summer.

The federal department says shipments of specialized formulas are expected to be available in pharmacies starting the first week of July, but supplies will continue to be limited.

The affected formulas are intended for infants with food allergies and some medical conditions.

Health Canada says there is no shortage of regular formula in Canada.

The shortage comes after a massive recall of contaminated formula in February led to the shutdown of Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan plant, where the formula had been produced.

Abbott Nutrition makes the popular Similac and Alimentum formula brands.

