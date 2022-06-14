Police block off a road near Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on June 11.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The World Sikh Organization of Canada says Canadian law enforcement should fully investigate and prosecute those involved in providing the tip that led to the wrongful arrest of two organizers of a Sikh rally near Parliament Hill.

Tejinder Singh Sidhu, the organization’s president, says in a statement that the “hoax bomb threat” in connection to the Sikh rally is “deeply concerning.”

The two rally organizers say they were wrongfully arrested in connection with a bomb threat, an experience one of the men described as “disrespectful” and “harassment.”

The men are raising questions about who gave their names to investigators and why, as well as how police handled that information.

They were organizers of a remembrance rally for the victims of the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India.

Police have not answered questions about the two men’s account of events and released few details about the “potential threat” that prompted an evacuation of Parliament and closure of surrounding streets for several hours on Saturday.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.