SIU investigating sexual assault allegations against OPP officers in Pikangikum First Nation

Ontario’s police watchdog is asking witnesses to alleged sexual assaults in Pikangikum First Nation to come forward.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by Ontario Provincial Police on March 19 of two complaints that women were allegedly sexually assaulted by its officers.

Pikangikum has expelled all 10 previously stationed OPP officers from its territory in northwestern Ontario.

Pikangikum Chief Dean Owensaid said in March that the police force lost the community’s trust due to alleged misconduct involving officers that “occurred over many years.”

The SIU says two investigators have been assigned to the case and are continuing to make efforts to determine what transpired.

They are urging anyone with information regarding these allegations – direct or indirect – to contact them or complete the appeal for witness form on their website.

