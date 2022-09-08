Police in Barrie, Ont., say six young adults were heading to a casino around 6 a.m. on a Saturday last month when their car crashed in a construction site, killing everyone in the vehicle.

The new details from the Barrie Police Service are shedding more light on the fatal crash that devastated the city north of Toronto.

Police say investigators have determined that the crash at a municipal construction site on a rural road, where the vehicle plunged into a deep pit, happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 27.

That conclusion puts the time of the deadly crash nearly 24 hours before police officers came across the scene at 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

The group of four men and two women, all between the ages of 20 and 23, had been reported missing on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who travelled along McKay Road near the construction site between the afternoon of Aug. 26 and early morning Aug. 28 to contact them.