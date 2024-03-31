Open this photo in gallery: A man and his son walk along the boardwalk towards the beach at Oka provincial park on May 28, 2020 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A small forest fire has been extinguished in a provincial park west of Montreal, signalling an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

A spokesman for Quebec’s forest fire prevention society, known as SOPFEU, says the fire that broke out Saturday in Oka park was likely caused by a discarded cigarette.

Stéphane Caron said the 2.1-hectare blaze was put out by local fire departments, with firefighters from SOPFEU arriving earlier today to extinguish the remaining smoky spots.

Caron says the forest fire season normally gets underway in mid-April but is starting a little earlier than usual due to a less-snowy winter.

He says the spring forest floor is covered with dead leaves and branches that can easily be ignited by a spark from a cigarette or a burn pile that isn’t properly put out.

He says the early spring means a longer fire season, but it’s too soon to predict whether it will be more severe than usual. Caron says the April rainfall amounts will determine whether Quebec will be in for another record-breaking year like 2023.