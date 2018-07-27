Kelowna fire flares, putting residents in more than 900 homes on alert

A new wildfire near a subdivision in Kelowna, B.C., has set off an alert for residents of over 900 homes to be prepared to leave a moment’s notice.
Carla Weaden, an information officer with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, says the fire broke out Friday afternoon.
She says the Kelowna Fire Department, along with air support from the BC Wildfire Service, reacted quickly and the fire is considered held, but the evacuation alert for 933 homes in the area will remain in effect.
The wildfire service is also lending support to firefighters in Richmond, from where thick plumes of smoke have blanketed parts of Metro Vancouver.
The blaze broke out Friday is burning in a forested area next to the Richmond Nature Park, a bog-forest area.
The thick smoke is similar to what other communities across the province are enduring, with more than 40 air quality statements issued by Environment Canada because of smoke from nearby forest fires.
Heat alerts have also been issued for 17 districts in the province, with warnings about prolonged temperatures reaching from the low- to mid-30s.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.