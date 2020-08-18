 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Smouldering wildfire outside Lillooet, B.C., among dozens crews are fighting

Kamloops, British Columbia
The Canadian Press


The BC Wildfire Service says crews are tackling a ground fire outside of Lillooet, B.C., that they suspect was human caused, adding to dozens of blazes sparked by recent thunderstorms. Smoke rises from a ground fire near Lillooet, B.C., in an undated handout photo published to social media.

HO/The Canadian Press

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are tackling a ground fire outside of Lillooet, B.C., that they suspect was human caused, adding to dozens of blazes sparked by recent thunderstorms.

The service says in a tweet the 10-hectare fire is smouldering with no open flame but is considered out of control.

It is almost 30 kilometres southeast of Lillooet and highly visible to surrounding communities.

Ground crews, air tankers and helicopters attacked it Monday and multiple crews and heavy equipment stopped it from growing overnight.

Twenty-two firefighters and one helicopter remained on site Tuesday.

The service says firefighters have tackled dozens of wildfires after weekend thunderstorms left a trail of hot spots in their paths.

Figures from the service show that among 99 active fires in the province, 85 were started in the last few days.

Most are burning in the southeast district, where the service says crews have been battling 25 fires primarily around the Arrow and Kootenay lake regions.

Hot, dry weather has been a key factor in the new fires and most were caused by lightning.

The service says 52 new fires were sparked in the southeast district between Monday and Tuesday afternoon and 35 new ignitions remain active. They include two fires visible from Canal Flats and Wasa, north of Cranbrook.

Crews are assessing all of the fires by ground and air and will continue to strategically fight the fires, the service says.


