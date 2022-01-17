People shovels snow from in front of their Merton St. homes in Toronto on Jan. 17.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A winter storm plowing through a large swath of southern Ontario caused widespread school closures and transportation disruptions Monday, and prompted some communities to cancel COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Environment Canada issued snowfall, winter storm or blizzard warnings for a stretch of the province spanning from the Cornwall area to the east, the Algonquin region to the west, and the Niagara and London regions to the south.

As much as 50 centimetres of snow was expected in some areas, and the weather agency warned residents to be cautious given the risk of reduced visibility on the road.

The weather prompted many school boards to cancel school bus service and in-person classes just as schools were set to reopen following two weeks of online learning.

Mail delivery was also put on hold in areas grappling with the storm. Canada Post said it was issuing a “red delivery service alert” for eastern and southern Ontario, meaning delivery would be suspended and agents wouldn’t be sent out.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” it said in a statement.

Dozens of flights to and from Toronto’s Pearson airport were also delayed or cancelled Monday morning, according to the airport’s website.

Toronto police shut down two of the city’s major highways, the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, due to safety concerns.

A school bus driver tries to clear snow as a winter storm causes the closure of schools in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 1 of 17

A snow plow clears streets during a winter storm in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 2 of 17

A cyclist rides through a winter storm in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 3 of 17

An ambulance races through a winter storm in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 4 of 17

A runner passes through a winter storm in Toronto.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 5 of 17

People make their way along the Rideau Canal Pathway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 6 of 17

People take shelter from heavy snow and driving wind as they wait for a bus in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 7 of 17

A person works inside a business as snow falls outside in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 8 of 17

A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 9 of 17

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 10 of 17

A pedestrian grips the hood of their coat as they walk in heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 17

A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm in Mississauga, Ontario.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 12 of 17

A man snow blows his driveway during a winter storm in Mississauga, Ontario.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 13 of 17

People help push a TTC bus that got stuck in deep snow on Mt. Pleasant Rd. near Davisville Ave., in Toronto.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail 14 of 17

A car is snowed in during a snowstorm, in Hamilton, Ontario.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 15 of 17

After getting stuck in deep snow on Merton St., people help push the driver and their vehicle in Toronto.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail 16 of 17

A person starts clearing snow from around his car parked on Cleveland St. in Toronto.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail 17 of 17

“All ramps will be closed. This is to help move any existing vehicles that are stuck and allow snow plows to clear the routes,” police said on Twitter.

Another key Toronto-area highway was largely “barren” Monday morning because of the snow, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Schmidt posted several videos of the Toronto portion of Highway 401, showing a handful of vehicles stopped in the snow. “The only traffic that I see is vehicles that are stuck,” he said, adding even some tow trucks were stopped.

“This is the day you should’ve stayed home,” he said.

Premier Doug Ford attempted to help drivers stranded by the snow in Toronto. In an interview from his vehicle, Ford told TV news channel CP24 that he was driving around to check on people and offer rides home.

“Cars are stuck all over the place,” Ford said. “You just do what you have to do. Everyone’s doing it, I’m no different. Premier or no premier … there to help your neighbours right now.”

Public transit in the Toronto area was also affected by the weather, with the regional GO Transit network saying a number of its bus routes would be temporarily suspended or adjusted for safety.

The Toronto Transit Commission said customers should also expect longer-than-normal wait and travel times as the snow affects all its bus and streetcar routes.

A number of communities also called off COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the day in light of the weather. Clinics were cancelled in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Stratford, Oshawa and across the Simcoe-Muskoka and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health units.

Officials in Niagara Region said several other public facilities, including all regionally operated daycare and child-care centres, would be closed Monday.

Winter storm and wind warnings were also in place for much of Alberta, including Edmonton.

– With files from Noushin Ziafati and Holly McKenzie-Sutter

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.