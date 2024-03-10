Open this photo in gallery: Cars are buried under a heavy layer of snow on a downtown street in Quebec City on Jan.10.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

More than 100,000 Quebecers found themselves without power this weekend after snow and strong winds buffeted parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for scores of communities Sunday, with some expected to receive up to 40 centimetres of snow through the next day.

The department says Trois-Rivières, Quebec City and the Charlevoix region will receive about 15 centimetres of snow, which could be wet and heavy, threatening to bring down branches and trees.

Hydro-Québec says more than 121,000 households were without power as of noon, with Mauricie the most affected region.

Further east, parts of the Gaspé Peninsula could see as much as 40 centimetres of snow before it turns to rain over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Halifax is slated to get between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain by Monday afternoon as well as winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.