Three small dogs and 120 cats found in filthy and unsafe conditions in a trailer in Fort St. James, B.C., have been seized by the SPCA.

The society says the bodies of another 130 cats were found in freezers behind a home in Vanderhoof, about 60 kilometres south, where residents connected to the trailer had lived.

Society protection officer Eileen Dreaver says the entry way and hallways to the bedroom were covered feces and it was very hot in the trailer.

She says there was no water in the trailer and the cats were very hungry and immediately began eating food that was offered.

The animals are getting care for infections, flea infestations, ear mites, dental issues and wounds.

Dreaver says animal protection officers have responded to several large-scale “hoarding” cases like this in recent months and it puts a lot of pressure on resources and animal shelters that are already busy.

