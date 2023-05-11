Ottawa is introducing new measures to confront poor governance at Canada’s national sport organizations, including the creation of a compliance office that can penalize them for not meeting targets set out by the government.

The new compliance unit will operate from inside Sport Canada, the department responsible for funding the country’s 63 national sports organizations, known as NSOs. It will have the ability to pull federal funding from any organization that doesn’t meet a series of specific requirements, including standards for transparency, diversity and professional governance.

As independent organizations, some NSOs have conducted themselves with little accountability for years, refusing to publicly disclose their audited financials and business dealings, keeping allegations of abuse quiet, and shirking basic governance practices – without fear that Ottawa would punish them or halt their federal funding.

Under the new system announced Thursday, NSOs will now be required to publish all board meeting minutes; disclose financial statements to the public; include athletes on their board of directors; and meet new minimum standards for diversity and independence of directors.

At least 40 per cent of every board will now have to be made up of directors from outside the organization, in an effort to clamp down on conflicts of interest, which have plagued prominent NSOs, including Hockey Canada and Canada Soccer. Each board must also be made up of no more than 60 per cent of one gender, and directors will no longer be permitted to serve indefinitely.

The new requirements will be tied directly to the funding NSOs receive from Sport Canada, meaning organizations will have to comply with the changes before getting federal money.

The changes are an effort to bring more professionalism to Canadian sport organizations. Several NSOs have been embroiled in high-profile controversies in the past two years, including allegations of sexual assault, abuse, maltreatment and financial malfeasance.

Previously, Sport Canada had very little enforcement power over NSOs. Though the Minister of Sport could freeze an organization’s funding – as happened temporarily last year when Hockey Canada was accused of mishandling sexual assault allegations against players on the 2018 national junior team – that step was seldom taken. And there were no clear rules around what would trigger that decision.

Ottawa is now giving Sport Canada a framework to penalize organizations.

For the biggest NSOs, such as Hockey Canada, which has more than $100-million worth of assets on its books and receives $8-million of federal funding, losing that money is less of a worry than it is for smaller organizations who rely heavily on Sport Canada funding for their operations. But the threat of cutting funding is a way for Sport Canada to ensure the new measures are adopted.

“What we’ve heard is that there needs to be more accountability in this system, more transparency,” Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said. “It’s everything that we’ve heard from athletes during their testimonies, but also the numerous consultations that we’ve had with stakeholders in this sport system and the victims.”

Several NSOs, including Hockey Canada, Canada Soccer, Gymnastics Canada, Canada Artistic Swimming and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton, have been at the centre of controversies involving alleged maltreatment. The allegations include sexual misconduct, physical and mental abuse, and other problems stemming from poor governance.

As The Globe and Mail reported this week, internal report cards created by Sport Canada to examine the governance policies of NSOs in 2021 and 2022 missed numerous problems, giving high grades to several organizations that are at the centre of such allegations.

The government is also creating an Athlete Advisory Committee inside Sport Canada, giving athletes a voice within the department that funds those organizations.

Ms. St-Onge said that move is designed to address recent complaints raised during parliamentary hearings investigating NSOs where athletes have spoken about the pressure to keep quiet about alleged abuse. Putting athletes in director roles will give them more of a voice, she said.

“This is also part of breaking the culture of silence – having athlete representation at all levels in the sport system,” Ms. St-Onge said. “Not having their voice at the decision-making table is a problem.”

The announcement includes $300,000 of funding to AthletesCAN, an organization that represents national team athletes, to provide governance training for athletes to take on roles as directors.

The government is also seeking to end the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) by sports organizations in cases of abuse, by changing the wording of the agreements athletes sign with NSOs. The new agreement will make it clear to athletes what rights they have to push back against NDAs. “Non-disclosure agreements or non-disparaging clauses should never be used to prevent athletes and other sport participants from disclosing maltreatment they have experienced or witnessed,” say documents outlining the announcement.

After allegations of physical abuse and sexual misconduct by coaches and team staff members at several NSOs, new screening measures for coaches are being implemented.

Ottawa is providing $250,000 to the Coaching Association of Canada to ensure national and development team coaches are screened and have appropriate certifications. The steps include background checks and training on abuse prevention, and will also apply to international coaches who take jobs with Canadian teams.

“We want to make sure they understand that there is no tolerance for abuse, or maltreatment, or sex, or grooming, or psychological abuse, or sexual abuse in the Canadian sports system. So we are going to make it mandatory,” Ms. St-Onge said.

“The first step is to implement this at the national level,” she said, adding that she will work with the provinces and territories to introduce similar changes at those levels.

A national registry of coaches who are sanctioned for abuse or maltreatment will also be created, and will be run by the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner. Athletes and parents have been calling for such a move for years, to prevent coaches from moving provinces to continue coaching if they are penalized in one jurisdiction.

The registry will list the names of coaches and staff members publicly while they are under sanction. Once the penalty is over, the infractions will be removed from public view, though sports organizations will still be able to see the list of previously sanctioned coaches.