Faced with calls from athletes across the country to confront cases of abuse and maltreatment in sport, the government said Monday it will create a federal commission to examine the problem.

Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough said a commissioner who is independent of government and the sport system will be appointed to lead the process and will work with two special advisors, yet to be named. One will be an expert in victims’ rights and child protection and the other will have experience in sport.

The commission will spend 18 months examining problems in the sport system, leading to recommendations on how to make sport safer and better protect athletes who disclose allegations of abuse from retribution from their coaches or federations. It will also seek to make improvements to policies, governance and accountability within the system.

“Bottom line, we need to make fundamental changes to our sport system that will lead to long overdue cultural change,” Ms. Qualtrough told reporters in Ottawa. “We need to embed accountability, integrity and safe sport into everything we do.”

Allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse have been raised by athletes in at least 15 national sports organizations, known as NSOs, over the past several years, from gymnastics to hockey, track and field, artistic swimming, bobsleigh, rowing, boxing, fencing and others. Problems have been raised at the grassroots levels, at local and provincial organizations, up to the federations that oversee each sport nationally.

Athletes at various levels have told the government their complaints of abuse or maltreatment were ignored or not investigated properly within their sport. In addition to those problems, Hockey Canada last year was accused by federal MPs of trying to cover up an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 national junior team, prompting further calls for a probe into how NSOs conduct themselves in cases of alleged abuse and assault.

The commission’s findings will be made public, along with its initial recommendations, Ms. Qualtrough said. Those recommendations will then be discussed at a national summit on safe sport, before final recommendations are made.

The process is not the national inquiry many athletes’ groups have been calling on the government to announce, but Ms. Qualtrough said it is designed to take the same approach, without incurring delays and complications associated with having to navigate different federal and provincial jurisdictions that govern sport across the country. The commission is based on the model used by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, she said.

Ms. Qualtrough addressed the concerns raised by athletes who have been called to testify at parliamentary hearings about abuse in sport, as well as others who have gone public with their allegations.

“Athletes and other sport participants who have been harmed, abused or mistreated in the Canadian sports system, particularly those who were maltreated as children, I’m sorry this happened to you. The sport system did not protect you or hold to account those who hurt you,” Ms. Qualtrough said.

“The starting point for the commission will be a recognition that bad things have happened and continue to happen in Canadian sport. Survivors will not need to prove they have experienced harm. We know you have, we believe you and support you, your experiences will inform recommendations for the future of sport, better and safer sport in Canada.”

