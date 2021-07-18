 Skip to main content
Star-studded event announced to mark 10th anniversary of Jack Layton’s death

Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
A virtual event will be held next month to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Layton's death, say family and friends of the former federal NDP leader.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Family and friends of former federal NDP leader Jack Layton will host a virtual event next month to mark the 10th anniversary of his death.

The lineup – announced Sunday, on what would have been his 71st birthday – includes Steven Page, William Prince, Donovan Woods, Raffi, Rupi Kaur, David Suzuki, Sarah Harmer and Tim Baker.

The Aug. 22 event is part of the Layton Legacy project, which aims to bring people together and support social justice and reconciliation activism while celebrating the late politician’s message of love, hope and optimism.

The project was launched in June with an announcement revealing that applications had opened for a new academic scholarship and two new awards to be given out in Layton’s name.

Layton led the NDP to its best showing ever in the 2011 federal election, sweeping Quebec to vault the party from its perennial third- or fourth-place finish into official Opposition status.

Just a little over three months after that historic electoral breakthrough, Layton, who had previously battled prostate cancer, died after being diagnosed with a new cancer.

His son, Toronto city councillor Mike Layton, announced the lineup Sunday while visiting a statue to the late politician.

