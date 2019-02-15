Statistics Canada says adults living with parents are employed and single

A Statistics Canada report is digging deeper into what kind of adults live with their parents, and the agency finds they’re often employed and single.
Almost two million Canadians aged 25 to 64 lived with at least one parent in 2017, more than double than in 1995.
Close to three-quarters of them have never left home.
Seventy per cent are single but they’re not just melting into the couch. Almost three-quarters have some form of employment.
The report released Friday also notes that South Asian and Chinese Canadians were more likely to live at home.
The agency says further analysis could reveal what motivates Canadians to live with their parents at a time when more are doing so than ever before.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com.
