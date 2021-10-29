Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

The provincial government says it won’t be adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of immunizations students are required to have to attend schools.

But the province’s top doctor says he’ll be exercising caution when it comes to lifting public health measures in schools.

Dr. Kieran Moore says the province will look at the trends and the — quote — “ongoing threat” of COVID-19.

If the virus is an ongoing threat, Moore says the government will then review the integration of COVID-19 vaccination status into the law.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.