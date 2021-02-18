Successful landing of Perseverance rover marks start of epic quest for life on Mars

Open this photo in gallery This NASA photo shows NASA's Perseverance rover as it landed on the surface of Mars on February 18, 2021. HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

NASA’s Perseverance rover has arrived on Mars, setting the stage for an epic journey to scour the mission’s landing site for signs that it once harboured life.

Members of the flight control team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., burst up from their consoles in a simultaneous cheer after the news came that the spacecraft was resting intact on the Martian surface. It was a moment of jubilation that echoed similar past successes on Mars, but with the addition of masks and the absence of hugging because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Touchdown confirmed!” said Swati Mohan, a member of the mission’s entry, descent and landing team, right after the telltale signal came in.

Moments later the team viewed the first black and white image of the landing site as seen through a camera’s clear protective lens cap. It shows numerous rocks in the foreground and a distant ridge on the horizon.

The success marks the ninth time that the U.S. space agency has landed a spacecraft on the Martian surface in 10 attempts. No other country has yet managed to do it once, though China’s first attempt is expected later this year.

At a cost of US$2.2-billion, Perseverance is the most sophisticated vehicle ever sent to another world. Its mission is to investigate an ancient river delta in Jezero crater to collect rock samples that can be picked up at a later time for return to Earth.

The delta is thought to have formed about 3.7 billion years ago when water gushed into the crater, forming a deep lake. The landing site was selected from among dozens of options as one of the places where traces of past life on Mars might still be found.

The landing was celebrated not only by engineers at mission control but by hundreds of scientists around the world, including a number who are based in Canada.

Among them is Mariek Schmidt, a geologist at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., who said she watched the landing online with her two young children.

“I was holding my son at the time and I just started jumping up and down … everyone was very excited,” she said.

During the mission, Dr. Schmidt will be working with two of the rover’s instruments, called PIXL and SHERLOC, to look for minerals that are indicative of microscopic habitats where Martian bacteria may once have sheltered.

Also watching was Chris Herd, a planetary scientist at the University Alberta who will be part of the team that assesses data from the landing site to help determine where the rover should look for samples that can be picked up and returned to Earth by a later mission.

As the first new rover to land on Mars in nearly a decade, Perseverance will also serve as a training opportunity for the next generation of explorers.

Ed Cloutis, a professor and planetary scientist at the University of Winnipeg who is participating in the mission, said that he already has two students that have signed up for shifts to work with the rover’s main camera.

That camera, known as the Mastcam-Z, is set to be deployed over the next two days and will be busy almost immediately surveying the rover’s new surroundings at Jezero crater. However, for most of the science team, the real work is still more than a month away.

That’s because the most sophisticated rover ever sent to Mars also needs more time for engineers to check out all of its systems. In the coming weeks the rover will also deploy a small helicopter, dubbed Ingenuity, and will be tasked with observing its flights.

“It’s going to be a true Wright brothers moment, but on another world,” said NASA project manager MiMi Aung, during a news briefing earlier this week.

Meanwhile, there is always the possibility that technical failures could interfere with the mission before it embarks on its full scale exploration of Jezero crater – a trek that will require more than two years and could last far longer if the spacecraft remains functional.

Even if the rover does not succeed in finding evidence for past life on Mars, that will not rule out the possibility that life existed somewhere else on the planet that has not yet been explored. It may take generations to search Mars in enough detail to come up with a definitive answer. The bigger risk for scientists is that a lack of evidence may eventually lead to a lack of enthusiasm from governments to underwrite future missions.

That has already happened once before, in the 1970s, when NASA’s two Viking landers were unable to detect signs of biological activity in Martian soil. A follow-up mission was nixed despite the Viking program’s impressive technical and scientific successes.

It would be more than 20 years before the U.S. would attempt to land on Mars again, this time with a relatively low-budget demonstration mission that included a microwave-oven size rover named Sojouner. That mission served to reignite interest in the ancient history of Mars, when the planet was a wetter and more hospitable place.

By then scientists knew that looking for life on Mars was likely to be a long game filled with ambiguous and puzzling clues. After a failed landing attempt in 1999, NASA’s Mars program was completely overhauled. That set the stage for the arrival of two full-sized rovers, dubbed Spirit and Opportunity, in early 2004. Built to last 90 days and travel 600 metres, both rovers survived into the following decade and journeyed an astonishing 7.7 and 45.2 kilometres from their respective landing sites. In the process, the rovers changed the perception of a Mars surface mission from something that unfolds over days and weeks to an undertaking that can last for many years.

Dr. Schmidt has witnessed that evolution as a member of the Spirit and Opportunity science team and later with Curiosity, an even larger and more durable rover that landed in 2012 and continues to operate on Mars. She was part of that mission until late last year when she shifted over to Perseverance.

A volcanologist by scientific speciality, Dr. Schmidt said the increasing flow of data coming from the planet has painted a complex portrait of a world that is both evocative of Earth while utterly different. That nuanced view has only served to whet researchers’ appetites for more information about the complex geological and chemical processes that were operating on Mars billions of years ago – processes that could conceivably have ignited the spark of life, just as they did on Earth at about the same time.

“I think it is increasingly possible that there once was life on Mars,” she said. “It’s not going to be multicellular life or anything like that, but I think it’s certainly possible that there were microbes.”

For his part, Dr. Herd said the opportunity to guide a sophisticated robot explorer through an alien terrain and then sample its geological splendours is reward enough no matter what the rover finds.

“I am just so super keen to know everything this landing site is going to tell us,” he said. “I guess I’m kind of looking at the travel brochure and thinking that I don’t know how we’re going to fit it all in, but we’re going to do our best.”