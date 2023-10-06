Open this photo in gallery: Aydin Coban is being held at Nieuwegein prison, just outside Utrecht, Netherlands.Patrick White/The Globe and Mail

Publication bans like the one that blocked the news media from reporting on more than a year of pre-trial hearings in the cyberbullying case of Aydin Coban, until a jury retired to consider its verdict, are automatic and judges must impose them, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday.

The question before the Supreme Court was whether an automatic publication ban on information a jury would not normally be permitted to hear should have been imposed – even before a jury was chosen.

The court ruled 7-0 that, for the sake of protecting future jurors in a case from being tainted by bias, and for the sake of efficiency, not slowing pre-trial hearings down to allow for media challenges to discretionary bans, Parliament had intended its ban to be automatic, and apply before a jury was chosen.

An automatic ban serves “to safeguard the right to a fair trial by averting jury bias and [ensures] the efficiency of our system of trial by jury,” Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote for the court.

Mr. Coban, of the Netherlands, was ultimately convicted of extortion and other offences and sentenced to 13 years in prison in a case in which 15-year-old Amanda Todd, of Port Coquitlam, B.C., died by suicide in 2012. The case became internationally known after Ms. Todd posted a video on YouTube before she died describing her ordeal in a series of flash cards.

A separate publication-ban case, also before the court, involved a former Mafia hitman, Frédérick Silva, who was charged in Quebec with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, and ultimately convicted on four counts.

Several news organizations, including the CBC, La Presse and The Globe and Mail, argued in court that automatic bans in the two cases would in effect blindfold the public to dozens of hearings. They said any ban should be imposed only after a jury is chosen, and that a discretionary approach would be more in keeping with the principle of openness that the Supreme Court has highlighted in other cases.

The pre-trial hearings in Mr. Coban’s case and Mr. Silva’s included applications related to the legality of police tactics, the admissibility of evidence and abuse of process resulting in a possible suspension of proceedings. There was also a hearing testing the constitutionality of a ban on Ms. Todd’s name.

The Criminal Code says no information shall be published on any portion of the trial at which a jury is not present, until it retires to consider its verdict. That law was passed in 1972 and the Supreme Court said its purpose in part was to allow jurors to go home in capital cases rather than being sequestered in hotels so they couldn’t read newspapers.

It wasn’t until 1985 that another law was passed to allow judges to hear certain applications before a trial began, brought by lawyers on various matters relating to the trial. That happened, the Supreme Court said, because of an increasing use of wiretap evidence, the introduction of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1982 and the increased complexity of trials. It was a measure intended for efficiency, the court said.