Supreme Court to decide today if it will hear ‘extreme intoxication’ case

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen at sunset in Ottawa on Sept. 1, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court decides today if it will weigh in on a ruling related to the defence of extreme intoxication.

Critics worry the earlier decision will allow a person accused of violent crime to argue they did not know what they were doing.

The Ontario Court of Appeal set aside convictions in two cases after finding part of the law unconstitutional.

The relevant provision bars an accused from using self-induced extreme intoxication as a defence.

The men in the two cases, Thomas Chan and David Sullivan, were both high on drugs when they either killed or injured close relatives.

Both were convicted but the Appeal Court said it’s wrong to punish someone for something they did involuntarily.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

