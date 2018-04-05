 Skip to main content

Supreme Court won’t hear Del Mastro appeal of election-related convictions

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Former Conservative MP Dean Del Mastro is pictured outside an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse on Jan. 5, 2016.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a former federal politician’s bid to have his convictions for electoral offences overturned.

In September, the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld Dean Del Mastro’s 2014 convictions on three violations of the Canada Elections Act.

Del Mastro, 47, was convicted of overspending, failing to report a personal contribution of $21,000 he made to his own campaign and filing a false report over the 2008 election.

He was sentenced to a month in jail as well as four months of house arrest and 18 months probation.

Del Mastro was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the Peterborough Electoral District Association, but that element of his sentence was set aside by a lower court.

Del Mastro, who served as parliamentary secretary to former prime minister Stephen Harper, was a staunch and vocal defender of Conservative policies.

