 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Suspect arrested in killings of Saskatchewan boy and his grandparents

Prince Albert, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A man has been arrested in what a Saskatchewan police chief calls the horrific killing of a seven-year-old boy and his grandparents.

“As a police service we continue to investigate what happened while also working to make sense of something that is absolutely tragic,” Prince Albert police Chief Jonathan Bergen said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and is to be charged in the coming days, Bergen said. The man was known to the victims but police did not release details about how.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were called to a home Sunday evening after the grandparents and two of their grandchildren were not heard from. Bergen said police are still looking into when the killings happened.

“The evidence would suggest that it happened anywhere between late Friday night into that time that we responded,” he said.

Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56, were found dead along with their grandson Bentlee.

The boy’s five-year-old sister, Kendrah, was in critical condition when transferred to a hospital in Edmonton. She is now in a stable condition.

Police have not released the children’s last names at the request of their family.

Prince Albert is about 140 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies