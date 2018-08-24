 Skip to main content

Suspect in killing of Calgary woman, daughter, 5, hospitalized before court appearance on murder charges

Bill Graveland
CALGARY
The Canadian Press

A man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition Friday prior to a court appearance.

Taliyah Marsman (File Photo).

Edward Downey, who is 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman in 2016.

He was to appear for a case management hearing prior to his upcoming trial.

But his lawyer Gavin Wolch told court Downey was unable to attend because of a “medical concern.”

Wolch declined to reveal what happened except to say his client, who was being held at the Calgary Remand Centre, was in hospital.

A Calgary EMS official said paramedics were called to the jail shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

“Corrections and medical staff found an adult male in medical distress at that location,” said Stuart Brideaux.

“We treated and subsequently transported an adult male inmate to Foothills Hospital in serious and potentially-life threatening condition as a result of a medical incident.”

Justice Beth Hughes said she had received an e-mail prior to the hearing that said Downey was unavailable because of a “serious medical emergency.”

“How long has this medical emergency been going on?” she asked.

“I believe this morning,” Wolch replied.

The matter has been adjourned until Wednesday if Downey is well enough to attend.

A three-week trial before a judge and jury is scheduled to begin Nov. 26.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016, after she failed to show up for work.

When investigators realized Taliyah was missing they issued an Amber Alert. Marsman’s body was discovered a week later near a rural road about eight kilometres east of Calgary.

Police say Downey was known to both victims and has been in custody since his arrest.

