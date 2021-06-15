 Skip to main content
Canada

Suspect in Manitoba death is considered armed and may have police gear, RCMP warn

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Police in Manitoba say a homicide suspect they’re trying to locate is considered armed and dangerous, and may have access to police gear.

RCMP say in news releases issued Monday that they have recovered firearms, police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling police clothing in their hunt for 34-year-old Eric Paul Wildman.

They say Wildman, of the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, is considered a suspect in the homicide of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.

Mounties had already said on the weekend that they were seeking Wildman in Joseph’s disappearance.

Wildman is described as 6-feet-2-inches, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes, and police say he is known to frequent Winnipeg and the RM of St Clements.

Police say he may have further access to firearms and police items, and they warn people not to approach him.

Wildman has been formally charged with unsafe transportation of a firearm as well as the possession of a prohibited device without a license. Police say the charges stem from his vehicle being recovered on Friday and searched on Sunday.

Police have said he was last seen on foot in the East Kildonan area of Winnipeg.

A tip line has been set-up for any information relating to Wildman. Anyone with information is asked to call (431) 489-8551.

