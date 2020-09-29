 Skip to main content
Technical glitches hamper first electronic vote in House of Commons history

Joan Bryden
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Members of Parliament completed their first-ever remote vote in the House of Commons, but it took almost two hours instead of 15 minutes.

Members of Parliament have completed their first-ever remote vote in the House of Commons, a historic occasion marked by numerous technical glitches, lengthy delays and cameo appearances by some of their kids and even a family dog.

The vote was on a Bloc Quebecois sub-amendment to a Conservative amendment to last week’s throne speech, a routine matter that normally would have taken 15 minutes.

It was roundly defeated by a vote of 293-33 –.with help from one Bloc MP who accidentally voted against his own party’s sub-amendment “due to all the confusion” over voting by video conference.

But it took almost two hours to arrive at that result.

Right off the bat, a system failure by Microsoft delayed the vote for about 40 minutes.

For the eventual vote, only a few dozen MPs were physically present in the Commons while the rest joined in from remote locations in an excruciatingly slow, roll call video conference vote.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

