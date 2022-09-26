A 16-year-old girl is dead and three other minors were injured in a street racing crash in western Quebec.

Police say two vehicles were racing Sunday afternoon on a rural road in Lochaber, Que., about 150 kilometres west of Montreal, when one of the drivers lost control and ended up in a ravine.

A 16-year-old female passenger died, and a young male passenger was taken to hospital in Ottawa in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville says the driver and a third passenger are in stable condition.

She says blood samples will be taken from the driver to determine whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

No one in the other vehicle was injured, but police will question the occupants.