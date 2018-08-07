Temperatures in some parts of B.C. could reach 40-degree mark: Environment Canada

Hot air coming up from the United States has prompted Environment Canada to issue special weather warnings for several areas of southeastern B.C.

The warnings are for the regions of Shuswap, Kootenay Lake, Elk Valley, the East Kootenay and Arrow Lakes.

Environment Canada says by Wednesday and Thursday daytime temperatures will peak in the high thirties and could reach the 40-degree mark, while cooling is not expected until Friday.

The latest measure is in addition to 19 other heat warnings issued for several areas of the province, advising that children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses make sure they’re cool and drinking plenty of water.

A dozen air quality advisories also remain in place for regions in central and southern B.C.

Smoke from B.C.’s hundreds of wildfires is covering some areas of the province and conditions can vary hour-by hour depending on the winds.