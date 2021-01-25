Tennis Canada cancels four junior national tournaments due to COVID-19

Tennis Canada has cancelled its Fischer Indoor Junior National tournaments due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournaments affected are the under-12 and U14 events in Montreal and the U16 and U18 events in Toronto. All four tournaments were scheduled to begin in March.

Tennis Canada said government health and travel restrictions related to the pandemic, as well as wanting to ensure the safety of those involved, were factors in the decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s tennis governing body added that, while it won’t be organizing any events for the first quarter of 2021, plans currently remain in place for the rest of the year.