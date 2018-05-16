The Globe and Mail earns sole Canadian nomination for North American Digital Media Awards

The Globe and Mail is the only Canadian finalist in this year’s North American Digital Media Awards presented by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers.

The Globe and Mail is nominated in the Best News Website or Mobile Service category alongside Axios, The New York Times and The Washington Post. All other category nominations have been awarded to U.S. media companies, with The Washington Post leading with five nominations and The New York Times with four.

These are the second North American Digital Media Awards, which acknowledge publications that use innovative media strategies to engage readers. The first awards ceremony took place in October of last year, with 70 projects presented by 32 U.S. and Canadian media companies.

In 2017, The Globe and Mail received two nominations, one for Best News Website and another for Best Data Visualization. The Washington Post took home the award for Best News Website, but The Globe and Mail’s Unfounded series by Robyn Doolittle beat out ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, as well as The Washington Post for Best Data Visualization.

Five Canadian media companies were nominated in 2017. Two other Canadian companies won in their categories: Le Devoir for Je soutiens Le Devoir in the Digital Advertising Campaign (including Branded Content) category, and La Presse for LaPress+ in the Best News Mobile Service.

Winners from the 2018 North American awards will then qualify to compete in 2019’s World Digital Media Awards against other regional digital-media winners, including those from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and South Asia. None of the Canadian media companies that won regional awards last year won in the world awards.

The winners of the 2018 North American Digital Media Awards will be announced on June 26 at the Thomson Reuters Building in New York’s Times Square.

A full list of the finalists can be found here.

