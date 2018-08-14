The Globe and Mail nominated for three Online Journalism Awards

Three Globe and Mail stories are finalists in the features and sports categories of the international Online Journalism Awards.

Established in 2000, the OJAs honour excellence in digital journalism around the world from outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, among others.

“It is an honour for us to be recognized alongside so many outstanding news organizations,” The Globe’s editor-in-chief David Walmsley said. “Although these nominations span a range of subjects, they share a common purpose: finding innovative ways to tell people’s stories. This recognition is a real credit to the newsroom, and its commitment to producing world-class narrative and visual journalism.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The Road,” about deforestation in the Amazon, is nominated for best feature from a large newsroom. Over the course of a 2,000 kilometre journey, Latin America correspondent Stephanie Nolen, photographer Aaron Elkaim and producer Elisangela Mendonca reported through dust storms, forest fires and illegal logging operations across the continent. They told the stories of the people profiting from the rainforest’s destruction.

Nominated in the sports category is “Eight Seconds,” a story about Ty Pozzobon, a Canadian bull rider who killed himself at the age of 25. Globe reporter Marty Klinkenberg delved into his life and the Canadian bull-riding circuit. He drove across Alberta to talk to Mr. Pozzobon’s friends and family, persuading them to speak about a man they loved deeply and lost too soon.

The Globe’s interactive 2018 Olympics coverage is also nominated. Throughout the Games, reporters used interactive templates mixing video, athlete interviews and motion graphics to tie together stories, for example, of a decorated Canadian athlete who has never won Olympic gold; sledding athletes' preparation strategies; and the brand-new event of mass-start speed skating.

The awards will be presented on Sept. 15 at a dinner in Austin, Tex. The Globe won multiple OJAs in 2017, including general excellence in online journalism, beating out finalists The New York Times and PolitiFact.