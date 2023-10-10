Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded after Hamas attacked Israel in an incursion this weekend. In response, Israel has launched air strikes in Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. While the brutal conflict has entered its fourth day, journalists from international outlets are relaying the news as it happens, using social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Threads to give almost instant updates. These experienced reporters and photographers are offering both by-the-moment occurrences, as well as the necessary context and analysis needed in order to make sense of what’s been happening.

Here’s a non-exhaustive list of journalists to follow for the clearest picture of what’s happening in the Middle East:

The Globe’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon has worked in Moscow, the Middle East, Beijing, Ukraike, and is currently in Israel.

The Globe and Mail’s Africa correspondent Geoffrey York has worked in Moscow and Beijing.

Emily Rose is Reuters correspondent in Jerusalem, and recently spoke with The Decibel about how the attacks occurred.

Bethan McKernan is Jerusalem correspondent for The Guardian.

Michael A. Horowitz is a columnist, geopolitical and security analyst.

Gregg Carlstrom is Middle East correspondent for The Economist.

Jared Malsin is Wall Street Journal correspondent in Istanbul, currently reporting from Israel.

Secunder Kermani is foreign correspondent for Britain’s Channel 4 News.

Rushdi Abualouf is a senior BBC journalist.

Emily Schrader is a writer and lecturer based in Israel, posting on Instagram.

Frida Ghitis is a CNN contributor, world affairs columnist, with a current focus on Israel-Hamas, posting on Threads.

Jamie Gangel is a CNN special correspondent for breaking news, posting on Threads.

Mosheh Oinounou runs Mo News Instagram account, and is a former CBS, Bloomberg and Fox News journalist.

Jessica Yellin runs the News Not Noise newsletter, and is a former CNN Chief White House Correspondent, posting on Instagram.

Oded Balilty is Associated Press chief photographer for Israel, West Bank and Gaza, posting photographs to Instagram.

If you think a journalist is missing from this list, let us know in the comments or e-mail audience@globeandmail.com.