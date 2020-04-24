The Ø Canada Project: A message from the publisher of The Globe and Mail

The day Canada achieves zero new COVID-19 infections.

Right now, that day feels far away, but it’s a day we all must strive to reach.

To stay on this journey to zero, we have all been asked to make tremendous sacrifices: Our children are missing school and their friends. We’ve been told to shutter our businesses and stay home. And we’ve had to distance ourselves from the people we love most. The magnitude of this task threatens our livelihood, our health and happiness, our dreams for the future.

Open this photo in gallery Phillip Crawley Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

But let’s not forget: we are Canadians. We look out for one another. We protect our most vulnerable, and we do what’s right for our neighbours, and the world.

Story continues below advertisement

You are doing what you can to get Canada to zero, and The Globe and Mail is doing what we can to make you more empowered and informed on this journey.

The Ø Canada Project from The Globe and Mail will provide Canadians with helpful information and insight, as well as amplify the important efforts and resources of our partner organizations working tirelessly in the face of this pandemic. We’ll bring you everything from strategies for managing your mental health to tips for securing your financial future to more ways to feed, entertain and educate your family.

We know Canadians will succeed on the path to zero new cases. The resilience to get there is inherent in our national character. We are inspired by your resolve and tenacity, and humbled to be on this journey together.