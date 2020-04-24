 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

The Ø Canada Project: A message from the publisher of The Globe and Mail

Phillip Crawley

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The day Canada achieves zero new COVID-19 infections.

Right now, that day feels far away, but it’s a day we all must strive to reach.

To stay on this journey to zero, we have all been asked to make tremendous sacrifices: Our children are missing school and their friends. We’ve been told to shutter our businesses and stay home. And we’ve had to distance ourselves from the people we love most. The magnitude of this task threatens our livelihood, our health and happiness, our dreams for the future.

Open this photo in gallery

Phillip Crawley

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

But let’s not forget: we are Canadians. We look out for one another. We protect our most vulnerable, and we do what’s right for our neighbours, and the world.

Story continues below advertisement

You are doing what you can to get Canada to zero, and The Globe and Mail is doing what we can to make you more empowered and informed on this journey.

The Ø Canada Project from The Globe and Mail will provide Canadians with helpful information and insight, as well as amplify the important efforts and resources of our partner organizations working tirelessly in the face of this pandemic. We’ll bring you everything from strategies for managing your mental health to tips for securing your financial future to more ways to feed, entertain and educate your family.

We know Canadians will succeed on the path to zero new cases. The resilience to get there is inherent in our national character. We are inspired by your resolve and tenacity, and humbled to be on this journey together.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies