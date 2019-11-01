 Skip to main content

Canada

Thousands of customers without power as strong winds cause outages in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Strong winds have pulled down power lines across southern New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia.

NB Power is reporting more than 15,000 homes and businesses are without power.

About 9,000 are without electricity in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and special weather statements for much of the two provinces, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today’s forecast is calling for winds gusting between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in southern New Brunswick, western and northern Nova Scotia, all of Prince Edward Island and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Meanwhile, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has cancelled all crossings today for the ferry that links Wood Islands, P.E.I., with Caribou, N.S.

As for the Confederation Bridge, the wind was gusting at over 70 kilometres per hour this morning, but there were no traffic restrictions in place.

The winds are expected to diminish this afternoon or early evening as a cold front moves in.

