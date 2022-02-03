Daniel Lacasse, 43, left to right, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, in a composite of three police photos.HO/The Canadian Press

Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes.

The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017.

Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arrested Wednesday and were involved with sports teams at the high school, notably the girl’s basketball team.

Lacasse is charged with one count of sexual exploitation. Boislard faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching. Luu is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Boislard was released on bail Thursday under several conditions, while the two others remain detained and will return to court on Friday.

Investigators urged anyone who may have been a victim to contact police.

“Since many underage girls have played on the sports teams to which the three men are linked over the years, investigators have reason to believe that other young girls could have been victims of similar acts, from 2005 to the present day,” police said Thursday.

In a statement Thursday, the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board said the three men did not have criminal records and have been suspended. The board said school authorities are co-operating with police.

“This situation has shaken us all and we take it very seriously,” general manager Dominic Bertrand said.

“We will meet with parents and staff members to accompany, support them and refer them to the right resources, if necessary. A team of intervenors is also available to support students who would need.”

