Canada Three more confirmed measles cases brings total to eight in New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Health officials in New Brunswick have three more confirmed cases of measles – bringing the total to eight cases in the Saint John area.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer, says two of the new cases are linked to previous cases at Kennebecasis Valley High School, while the other case is related to a visit to the Emergency Department at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

On Friday, public health officials issued a directive advising staff and students at the school that they must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue working and studying at the school.

Russell says measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and vaccination is the best possible protection.

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

