Three people dead, one injured after train hits van in Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP in western Manitoba say three people are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a train hit a van.

Police say the collision happened Tuesday shortly before noon near Strathclair, north of Brandon.

The van was travelling north on a grid road when it was hit by a Canadian Pacific train that was heading west.

Three passengers in the van, a 45-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, a 25-year-old man from the Waywayseecappo First Nation and a 19-year-old man from Dauphin, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver from Dauphin was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate what happened.

