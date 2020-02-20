 Skip to main content

Canada

Three teens arrested after alleged violent bank robbery in Markham, Ont.

MARKHAM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police north of Toronto say three teenagers are in custody after an alleged armed bank robbery that left four people injured.

York Regional Police say the incident happened in Markham, Ont., Wednesday evening.

Investigators say the three suspects were tracked down by the force’s K9 unit later that night.

They say four bank staff were injured before officers arrived at the scene.

Police say one of the victims suffered serious injuries but all four victims were in non-life-threatening condition.

The three suspects, who are all under the age of 17, are scheduled to appear in court today.

