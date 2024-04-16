Three teens arrested in alleged high school hockey hazing in Manitoba

Three 17-year-old boys have been arrested following alleged hazing involving a high school hockey team from rural Manitoba.

RCMP say there are five complainants, ages 15 and 16, who were rookies on the team.

The alleged assaults happened in January and November, when the team was staying at a Winnipeg hotel while playing in tournaments.

Police say two of the accused face charges of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The third accused is charged with assault and sexual assault.

They have been released with court appearances scheduled for June.

“We have worked closely with the schools and coaches to determine what took place and to progress the investigation,” RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said in a press release Tuesday.

She said violent and humiliating initiations are unacceptable.