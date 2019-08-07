 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto commuters no longer enduring bizarre pronunciation of ‘avenue’ on TTC buses

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto commuters no longer enduring bizarre pronunciation of ‘avenue’ on TTC buses

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto commuters will no longer hear the bizarre pronunciation of the word “avenue” on its buses after the glitch was fixed.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Stuart Green says the offending “ah-VEE-noo” was fixed on Tuesday.

The problematic pronunciation began in late June when the TTC rolled out an update that it hoped to change the way the robot said “ah-ven-OO” that commuters thought sounded too American.

Story continues below advertisement

Green has said the change to the Canadian sounding “ah-ven-YEW” wasn’t as simple as they thought.

The change caught commuters attention, which led to a deluge of comments on social media.

Green says the commission has simply reverted to the American sounding pronunciation of the word, rather than put in more work and money to fixing the “avenue” problem.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter