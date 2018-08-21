Toronto firefighters battling six-alarm blaze in downtown highrise building

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a downtown Toronto highrise building, but paramedics say no injuries have been reported.
The fire department says heavy black smoke is travelling through the building and that 26 trucks and about 100 firefighters are at the scene.
Capt. Adrian Ratushniak says the fire department got calls about smoke in the building around noon Tuesday and by 3 p.m. it had escalated to a six-alarm response.
Ratushniak says the smoke is coming from below or at street level, but he could not confirm the cause or source of the smoke.
He says the building is under a partial evacuation and some residents are being told to stay in their units, but he could not confirm how many people live in the building.
Ratushniak says the building’s power is out, so firefighters have to climb the stairs with heavy equipment and check each individual apartment unit.
