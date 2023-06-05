Open this photo in gallery: Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city.HO/The Canadian Press

The Law & Order franchise is expanding to Canada.

Citytv says it has greenlit a one-hour spinoff dubbed Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for spring 2024.

It says the crime drama will “showcase original Canadian stories” written and produced by a Canadian team.

It’s billed as a psychological thriller that follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in the city.

The 10 episodes will be produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv, with production set for this fall in Toronto.

Rogers Sports & Media executive Hayden Mindell says the Citytv parent is thrilled to bring Canadian stories to the long-running franchise.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful ‘Law & Order’ franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Mindell, senior vice president, television, said Monday in a release.

The decade-long Law & Order: Criminal Intent was set in New York and starred Vincent D’Onofrio. It ended in 2011.