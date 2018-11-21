Torstar cuts 13 jobs at StarMetro in Toronto no papers will be cancelled

The company that runs Canada’s largest newspaper by circulation is laying off more than a dozen employees who work on its free commuter papers.
Torstar, which operates the Toronto Star, is cutting 13 jobs in its StarMetro department.
The company says those affected are mostly involved in editing and production, and are all based in Toronto.
It says the work will be moved to its Star editorial department, its copy editing centre in Hamilton and its pagination centre in northern Toronto.
None of the company’s publications, which include StarMetro papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax, will be cancelled.
Torstar launched the StarMetro brand in April, adding 20 jobs in what it called a “major national expansion.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.