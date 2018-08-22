Tory says he has no idea when 1,500 people displaced by Toronto highrise fire can return home

Toronto’s mayor says he has no idea when about 1,500 people displaced by a fire in a downtown highrise building will be able to return home.
John Tory says fire officials will have to complete their investigation into the cause before management can begin preparing the building for residents to return.
Mr. Tory says four people were injured on Tuesday as firefighters evacuated the building after the fire cut electricity and other services.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says they are moving as quickly as they can to complete the investigation and inspection work.
Mr. Tory also issued an appeal for temporary housing for the displaced residents, saying that having them stay in community centres wasn’t acceptable.
He says many have found shelter with friends and family and the city has put others up in hotels, but about 150 places were still needed.
