 Skip to main content

Canada Trial date set for Toronto van attack suspect

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trial date set for Toronto van attack suspect

The Canadian Press

The trial of a man accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in north Toronto has been set for Feb. 3, 2020.

The date was set at a brief hearing for Alek Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with incident on April 23.

Police allege the 26-year-old drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk along Yonge Street, mowing down pedestrians on the way.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, court heard the deputy attorney general granted the prosecution’s request to skip the preliminary hearing in the case and head straight to trial.

Today’s hearing marked the first time the case appeared before the Superior Court of Justice.

Eight women and two men ranging in age from 22 to 94 died in the van attack.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season