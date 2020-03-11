Trudeau announces $1-billion fund for provincial response to coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons, March 10, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a package of new measures in response to the coronavirus Wednesday, including a $1-billion fund to help provinces and territories with added health-care costs.

The government is also waiving the mandatory one-week waiting period to access Employment Insurance and adjusting the E.I. work-share program for workforces that are reducing overall hours due to economic factors. Wednesday’s announcement also includes $275-million for medical research and vaccine development.

“Let me be clear: No one should have to worry about their job if they have to be quarantined. No employer should feel like they have to lay off a worker because of the virus. We can support you, and we will,” said Mr. Trudeau. “Today’s announcement is significant, but we’re already preparing to do more if need be," he said.

The announcement comes during a week in which the collapse in oil prices and a more than 10-per-cent drop Monday on the S&P/TSX Composite Index have heightened concern about the health and economic consequences of the virus.

On Tuesday, Royal Bank of Canada chief executive David McKay said monetary policy alone is not enough and that fiscal measures will likely be needed to support the economy.

On the eve of the Prime Minister’s announcement, senior federal officials said that Wednesday’s announcement will be followed up with further measures in the federal budget and that more action is possible later in the year if necessary. Finance Minister Bill Morneau has not yet announced a date for the budget, which is normally released in late March.

The special cabinet committee on the coronavirus met Tuesday and several ministers publicly mused about longer-term policy options under consideration, including increased spending on infrastructure, support for Canada’s tourism sector and stimulating the economy by following through on campaign pledges to support clean technology.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, Mr. Trudeau is hosting meetings with provincial and territorial premiers. Provinces are reviving past calls for Ottawa to increase the rate of growth of federal health transfers. However, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said health transfer talks are a separate discussion from the immediate focus on the short-term needs of Canada’s health care system in preparing for the coronavirus.

