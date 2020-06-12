 Skip to main content
Trudeau says video of RCMP tackling Chief Allan Adam is ‘shocking,’ calls for independent investigation

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Chief Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation alleged in an interview with The Globe and Mail last week that he was beaten by RCMP officers and his wife manhandled after they left a popular casino-night club in Fort McMurray on March 10. The Globe and Mail

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new video showing the violent arrest of a prominent chief of a northern Alberta First Nation is “shocking” and is calling for an independent, transparent investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.

Trudeau says he has “serious questions” about the incident and that he and all Canadians want answers.

The RCMP dash-camera video was released publicly as part of a court application to get criminal charges against Chief Allan Adam stayed.

It shows an RCMP officer charging at an agitated Adam, tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head.

Trudeau says he knows this is not an isolated incident and that far too many Black Canadians and Indigenous people do not feel safe around police.

RCMP video shows use of force against Chief Allan Adam over expired licence plate

He called this “unacceptable” and says he raised the issue with Canada’s premiers during his weekly phone conversation with them last night, discussing possible solutions such as body cameras for police.

