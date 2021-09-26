Two 18-year-old UBC students die after hit by vehicle while walking early Sunday

University RCMP says two young students at the University of British Columbia are dead following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday.

RCMP says the male and female students, both 18 years old, were walking together on the sidewalk on Northwest Marine Drive around 1:45 a.m. when a vehicle veered off the road and they were struck and killed.

RCMP says the two students were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP says the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP says the accident investigation continues and police have yet to determine if speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the accident.

Police did not release the names of the deceased students.

