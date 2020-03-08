Two dead after early-morning shooting in Hamilton

Two people are dead after an early-morning shooting in Hamilton.

Police say they are investigating a multiple shooting at Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street East.

They say four people were taken to hospital and one person was initially pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, police said a second person had died.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Police are expected to provide an update later today.

